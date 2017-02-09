Teacher Reacts to DeVos Appointment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Days after Betsy DeVos is appointed to the position of Secretary of Education, one teacher said she is disappointed.

Anna Beaulieu attended a rally a few weeks ago where she and other teachers voiced their concern about the nominee saying they did not think DeVos was qualified for the job.

She said they were not happy that Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman were not listening to their constituents.

Now that DeVos has been appointed to the position, Beaulieu said they are going to wait and see how she does.

They still have their concerns though.

“Ms. DeVos is a staunch supporter of vouchers and school choice and wants to use public funds to give those to the charter schools, for profit charter schools and private schools," Beaulieu said.

She said they are hopeful the new secretary will become familiar with the public education system.

Now Beaulieu and other teachers are keeping an eye on various bills in the state legislature aimed at education.