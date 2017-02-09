Teacher Reacts to DeVos Appointment

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Days after Betsy DeVos is appointed to the position of Secretary of Education, one teacher said she is disappointed.
Anna Beaulieu attended a rally a few weeks ago where she and other teachers voiced their concern about the nominee saying they did not think DeVos was qualified for the job.
She said they were not happy that Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman were not listening to their constituents.
Now that DeVos has been appointed to the position, Beaulieu said they are going to wait and see how she does.
They still have their concerns though.
“Ms. DeVos is a staunch supporter of vouchers and school choice and wants to use public funds to give those to the charter schools, for profit charter schools and private schools," Beaulieu said.
She said they are hopeful the new secretary will become familiar with the public education system.
Now Beaulieu and other teachers are keeping an eye on various bills in the state legislature aimed at education.
2 comments
AMVHOF15 🇺🇸 (@amvhof15)
Lousy public school teachers who rely on unions to protect them ought to be scared. Secretary DeVos IS familiar with the public education system you nitwit. Here’s some advice – get off Huffington Post and this fake “local” news website. You are being misled.
Noschva Katava
Your protected Twitter account is an excellent place to post your opinion. Name calling people you don’t know and posting ON a news site you claim is fake is somewhat paradoxical. Nothing you wrote was new or interesting. You didn’t even really comment on the article, just about the person it referenced. I can see why you aren’t a fan of public schools. Nor am I, just for different reasons. I sincerely hope Sec DeVos enacts changes that end public schooling, due primarily to the fact that our public school system was based on the Prussian model of social engineering started in the Victorian Era.