Tyson Celebrates 82nd Birthday With Shareholder’s Meeting, School Of Innovation Dedication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Tyson Family and Tyson Board of Directors are in Springdale on Thursday (Feb. 9) to celebrate the company's 82nd birthday during the annual Tyson shareholders meeting.

The first stop of the day was dedicating the Don Tyson School of Innovation, where several Arkansas officials gathered to celebrate the technology-rich STEM school. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Springdale mayor Doug Sprouse, congressman Steve Womack and the Tyson family -- as well as several Springdale Public School officials and students -- helped dedicate the new building, which opened in August of 2016.

The Tyson shareholders meeting was later Thursday morning, starting at 11 a.m. The company celebrated its 82nd birthday, as well as the fact that earnings per share were up 38 percent from last year.

Tyson Foods announced on Monday (Feb. 6) that it had the best first quarter in the company's history. However, a few hours later, the company announced that it was being subpoenaed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a price fixing investigation.

The board could update shareholders on those price fixing allegations during the meeting. Tyson announced that it was cooperating and the investigation is in it's early stages. Tyson stock dropped Monday after the announcement, but has mostly recovered during the week.