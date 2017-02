× Watch: Fort Smith Police Chief Swearing-In Ceremony

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The new Fort Smith Police Chief will be sworn in on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 9).

Nathaniel Clark will officially be sworn in to office as the police chief at 4 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center’s North Rotunda on South 7th Street.

The ceremony will be open to the public. There will be refreshments and a reception following the ceremony.

