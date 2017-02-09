WATCH LIVE: Arkansas Supreme Court Hears Fayetteville Civil Rights Ordinance Arguments

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments on the Fayetteville Civil Rights Ordinance on Wednesday morning (Feb. 9).

The ordinance extends anti-discrimination protections to members of the LGBT community.

A group called “Protect Fayetteville” filed a lawsuit against the ordinance claiming the law violated constitutional rights and a state law.

President of “For Fayetteville” Kyle Smith said more than a year ago the voters decided this ordinance fit the values of their community and they feel confident the court will agree.

The supreme court will release its decision sometime during the next few weeks.

