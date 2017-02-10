× 16 Year Old Trapped In Submerged Vehicle Along Highway 412

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A 16-year-old driver is trapped in a submerged vehicle in the Nob Hill area along Highway 412 on Friday afternoon (Feb. 10), according to emergency management officials.

The Washington and Benton County dive teams and the Nob Hill Fire Department are on the scene, and there are multiple boats in the water.

There is only one person trapped inside the vehicle, said Kelly Cantrell, Washington County public information officer. The accident occurred near Saddle Shop Lane.

The car is fully submerged in about 30 feet of water, emergency management officials said.

It is still unclear how the accident occurred.

This is a developing story.