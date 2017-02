A new health study found that air pollution is linked to type two diabetes in overweight Latino children.

The USC study looked at Latino children living in areas that were known to have high levels of nitrogen dioxide and other particulates in the air.

Researchers found that by the time those children turned 18; pancreatic cells that create insulin were 13 times less efficient than normal.

That made them more vulnerable to developing type two diabetes.

