Cross Church Hosts ‘A Night To Shine’ Prom Experience For People With Special Needs

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- For the second year in a row, Cross Church hosted "A Night to Shine" prom for people with special needs.

The Tim Tebow foundation sponsors the event, which is for people ages 14 and up. More than 40 churches around the world host the event to share their love with the special needs community during the Valentine's Day season.

"It was fun they gave us 'Night to Shine' backpacks and took us riding in the limo," said second-timer Tatianna Tolbert.

Prom participants get the full superstar treatment, from hair and nails, to makeup and a limo ride with friends. They even got a special date or buddy to share their experience with.

"Getting a buddy paired up with all the kids makes it especially fun for them because they feel like they're a part of it," said Lori Sedillo. "It helps get them involved and connected with the other kids."

Sedillo said that for her son, Taylor, the experience is almost better than Christmas.

Although the event only comes around once a year the memories last a lifetime.