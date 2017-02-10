Cupid’s Curse: A Night To Dismember Haunted House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAFFEE CROSSING (KFSM) – Love is in the air, but one non-profit group is looking to frighten folks this time of the year.

The Fort Smith Boys and Girl Club is frightening people inside of their haunted house at Chaffee Crossing. However, this time around the house is Valentine’s Day themed. Organizers are calling it Cupid’s Curse: A Night to Dismember.

You’ll still see all things scary, just with a love theme with hearts, cupids and red roses.

“You have to change up the theme a little bit, but everybody takes a liking into doing that,” Jason Morland with the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club said.

It’s the second year for the Cupid’s Curse and all thanks to more than 50 volunteers.

"It breaks it up because its been a few months since we have gotten to do that,” Moreland said.

The Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club relies on donations especially off their profits from the haunted house fundraisers both in October and February. All of the proceeds go right back to hosting events at the boys and girls club.

Doors are open on Friday (Feb.10) and Saturday (Feb.11) from 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.