Fort Smith Family Honors Troops Overseas With “Red Shirt Fridays” Campaign

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A local family is showing support for our troops by taking part in a national campaign.

Mercedes Dalton, of Fort Smith, is the wife of a U.S. serviceman. Dalton's husband, Trenton, was deployed to Africa at the start of the year. He is set to be there for at least ten months.

"It's mainly the worrying part that is difficult," Dalton said.

The Dalton's have a two-year-old daughter named Tessa. She loves jumping around, playing with her dog and her father. Even though Tessa's father is thousands and thousands of miles away from her, he is always on her mind.

"She is really good at understanding that daddy is at work," Dalton said. "When we get to Skype with him that just makes her day."

Dalton and her daughter wear red every Friday to support him. It's part of the "Red Shirt Fridays" campaign. The campaign is about showing support for our troops past or present by wearing red every Friday.

"It's just another way for us to remember him whenever we can not talk to him for days," Dalton said. "Sometimes they can not talk to us, so we have the privilege to take part in this while they are sacrificing every day."

Dalton said her husband is expected to return home in November.

You can read more about the "Red Shirt Fridays" campaign here.