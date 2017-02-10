× Fort Smith Marathon Forecast

This is the surface map for Sunday morning, the cold front will move across the area late Saturday and should be clear of our area by Sunday morning. Winds will be out of the north and northwest.

Rain Sunday Morning at 6am should be to our south.

By Noon Sunday, expect clear skies with rain to our south in South Arkansas, North Louisiana and Mississippi.

Hour-By-Hour: Fort Smith Marathon

8am Sunday with different points along the way for those of you running the relay.

10 AM Sunday

Sunday Noon.

Sunday 3pm.

Overall, despite the earlier forecast this week of rainfall, it appears the front will have cleared the entire area by race time with a dry but cooler forecast for those of you running in the race.

Good luck!

-Garrett