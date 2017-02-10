Local Radio Personality Weighs In On 2017 Grammy Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday (Feb. 12) on CBS, and the biggest names in the music industry will be attending.

Rochelle Bailey, radio personality for Power 105.7, spoke with 5NEWS about her predictions for this year’s awards show.

Bailey thinks Adele and Beyonce will be big winners this year. “Queen Bee” has been nominated nine times, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Katy Perry was not nominated, but Bailey says to look out for the pop star’s live performance. She adds Perry will be debuting her brand new, platinum blond hair to go along with her newly released single, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’.

Bailey also says to watch out for special tribute performances for Prince and George Michael. Plus, unique musical collaborations on stage, including Lady Gaga and Metallica.