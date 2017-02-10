Night To Shine Prom Being Held For Teens With Disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Prom is a special night and one group is making sure local kids with developmental disabilities will get a chance to experience it for themselves.

More than 200 churches across the country are participating in a “Night to Shine.” This event includes everything that a typical prom has, including the limo ride, dinner and dancing.

The Night to Shine prom is put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation and will give hundreds of teens across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a chance to socialize with teens from across the area.

As the event kicks off, the teens will show up in limos and walk down a red carpet in style with hair and makeup done by volunteers and beautiful gowns provided. The men will also be provided with suits and a corsage. After pictures are taken and limo rides given, everyone will gather for dinner and then it’s time to hit the dance floor.

The Night to Shine prom will be held on Friday (Feb.10) at Westark Church on Waldron Road in Fort Smith. The unforgettable night starts at 6:00 p.m. The Night to Shine prom is also happening on Friday (Feb.10) in Springdale at Cross Church starting at 6:00 p.m.