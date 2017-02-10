Northwest Arkansas Couple Going To 59th Grammy Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- While most will watch the 59th Grammy Awards from home, a Northwest Arkansas couple will see it in person.

Randy Dixon won a free trip to the Grammys courtesy of 5NEWS and is bringing along his wife.

The couple will attend the awards ceremony and go to the official after party. The free trip also includes air fare, hotel stay and $300 of spending money.

Dixon is the Director of the Pryor Center at the University of Arkansas and never thought he would win a trip like this. "We've never won anything like this before," Dixon said.

Dixon said he and his wife were watching 5NEWS when they saw a commercial advertising the contest.

"I happened to have my iPad out, so I got on the website and entered," Dixon said. "I forgot all about it until I got a phone call that we had won."

Dixon is looking forward to the entire trip, but he's really excited to see Bruno Mars perform.

"He's kind of a throwback and I like that," Dixon said. "He's just a great performer."

You can watch the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 12) at 7 p.m. on 5NEWS.