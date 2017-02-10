One Dead Following Semi Truck Rollover On Highway 22 Near Charleston

Posted 8:22 am, February 10, 2017

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is dead following a rollover accident on Highway 22 west of Charleston, according to Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the driver of the semi was driving toward Fort Smith when he rolled his truck into the eastbound lane shortly before 6 a.m. Friday (Feb. 10) near the Franklin/Sebastian County line.

The driver was ejected from the semi truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Arkansas State Police.

Following the rollover, a pickup driving toward Charleston clipped the back of the semi truck. The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries, troopers said.

Traffic is blocked off to one lane in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

