Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Tonight

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Image from Sky & Telescope

The Moon will pass across the dusky part of the Earth’s shadow whereas a Total Eclipse is when the Moon passes across the Umbra.

The time above are in Universal Time, here’s the conversion for our area:

22:32UT = 4:40pm Friday: Moon crosses into penumbra and slightly darkens

0:44 UT = 6:44pm Friday: Moon will be shaded in the dusky part of the Earth’s shadow

2:55UT = 9:55pm Friday: Moon will emerge from the penumbra and be bright again.

(Note: The Moon doesn’t rise in our area until 5:22pm so it’ll already be dusky when you start to see it rise as the eclipse will already be underway)

This image show the Umbra and Penumbra. The Umbra is dark and the Penumbra is dusky but still lit.

It’s also a Full Moon tonight referred to as the “Snow Moon”.

Unfortunately, there is no snow in the forecast.

-Garrett