Pet Valentine’s Raising Funds For Fayetteville Animal Shelter

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — If you’re still looking for a Valentine, several animals from the Fayetteville Animal Shelter are looking for sweeties to donate to a fundraiser in their honor.

Bark’N’Paws is hosting the fundraiser through Valentine’s Day. All you have to do is head into their shop located on North Steamboat and buy a Valentine for your pet. All proceeds will go to the animal shelter.

Patti Deen is the owner of Bark’N’Paws, and she said over 50 percent of the dogs that come into their store were adopted from area shelters. “Fayetteville is an incredible dog community. Dog owners and dog lovers are passionate about their dogs because they’re family,” Deen said. “So we try to give them an opportunity to give back to the very organizations that gave them their family. That’s how important it is to us, to be able to give back,” she added.

Bark’N’Paws will match all donations made and will present a check to the Fayetteville Animal Shelter on Valentine’s Day.