Sallisaw Police: Oklahoma Man Arrested With 1.5 Pounds Of Meth

SALLISAW (KFSM) — An Oklahoma man is facing drug charges after he was found Monday (Feb. 6) with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in his possession, according to a news release sent by Sallisaw police.

Anton Grguric, 44, of Midwest City, Okla., was arrested during a traffic stop after officers found he was driving with a suspended license, the release states. While searching Grguric’s vehicle, officers reportedly found approximately 1.5 pounds of the drug.

He is facing charges of felony trafficking, the release states. He was booked into the Sequoyah County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

The drug has a street value of about $71,000.