× Sebastian, Benton Counties Add Burn Bans

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A burn ban has been enforced for Sebastian and Benton Counties on Friday (Feb. 10).

County Judge David Hudson issued the ban for Sebastian, which bars individuals from burning trash, debris, brush and any other materials. Anyone caught doing so could face a $300 fine.

The burn bans will be enforced until the fire hazard has receded.

Burn bans are in effect for most of the viewing area, covering Benton, Washington, Madison, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Sebastian and Logan Counties.