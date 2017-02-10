× Send Valentine’s Day Cards To Arkansas Children’s Hospital Patients

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A few of the patients at Arkansas Children’s Hospital are not able to exchange Valentine’s Day with their friends and classmates.

The hospital has set up a way for you to share a little love with the patients and send them a valentines wish.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital will also be accepting new art supplies for patients to create their own valentines. The wish list includes markers, coloring books featuring characters, construction paper, rhinestones, sequins, foam stickers, googly eyes, kid scissors and glue dots.

To protect patients from infections, the hospital said all art supplies donated must be new and in original packaging.

Visit the Arkansas Children’s Hospital website to send a Valentine’s Day card to hospital patients. To order craft supplies online that will be shipped directly to the hospital, click here.