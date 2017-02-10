Fayetteville Fire Department Puts Out Several Brush Fires Off Wedington Drive

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Firefighters at the Fayetteville Fire Department confirmed they put out several brush fires off Wedington Drive in Fayetteville on Friday (Feb. 10).

The firefighters put out the flames at about 11 a.m. and were continuing to monitor hot spots.

One fire was threatening the Cornerstone Apartments behind Casey’s General Store on Interstate 49 and Wedington Drive.

Fayetteville Police are controlling traffic in the area and residents reported sights of smoke and fog. The northbound I49 ramp at Wedington is blocked off.

“Anything such as a chain or a flat tire right now can throw sparks of the wheel,” Fayetteville Battalion Chief Kevin Murray said. “Obviously, cigarette buds or things like that can start a fire right now.”

Washington, Madison, Franklin, Crawford and Johnson Counties are all under burn bans. The Arkansas Forestry Commission reports that wildfire danger has been elevated to high in 22 Northwest and North Arkansas counties.

5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington is reporting winds at 21 mph gusting to 32 mph.