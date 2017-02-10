Single Mom Dresses As Dad To Attend ‘Dads And Doughnuts Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- A single mother in Utah went above and beyond to make her son feel comfortable at his school's "Dads and Doughnuts Day" on Wednesday.

Whitney Kittrell became a single mother more than 3 years ago and promised herself that she'd do everything she could to give her kids a normal life. So when her son, who is in kindergarten, came home with a note about the special day, she decided to dress for the part.

At first, Kittrell asked her son if he'd like his grandfather to attend the event with him.

"He just smiled and said 'No. I want you to go. You're my mom and dad,'" she wrote in a Facebook post.

So Wednesday morning, she put on her "best dad outfit," painted on some facial hair and went to breakfast with her son.

Kittrell said she was embarrassed, but after seeing her son's smile, she knew it was the right thing to do.

"I've tried my best to let them know they are loved, but I wonder a lot if I'm actually succeeding at it," she wrote. "When I went to leave, he ran after me and hugged me tight around my neck and whispered, 'mom, I know that you'll always be there and do anything for me.'"

