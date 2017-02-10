Study Shows People Losing Hearing At Earlier Age

Posted 3:44 pm, February 10, 2017, by
Mens Health

About a fifth of people in their 20’s already have trouble hearing, and it’s not just from loud music.

A study by the CDC said noise from lawnmowers, leaf blowers, saws, and other loud machinery can have the same effect.

The noises could also cause tinnitus, which is a constant ringing or buzzing in the ears.

Stress from that can lead to anxiety and high blood pressure.so, it’s best to avoid repeated or constant loud noises if possible.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s