Three Arrested In Sallisaw Counterfeit Money Ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW (KFSM) -- Three people have been arrested in connection to a counterfeit money ring in Sallisaw.

Investigators said they began looking into the case after receiving multiple reports from Sallisaw businesses and residents about counterfeit money being passed at their retail locations.

"Through that, detectives with the Sallisaw Police Department had been working diligently to find where this counterfeit money has come from," said Captain Jeff Murray.

Police said their investigation lead them to an apartment complex on South Cedar Street in Sallisaw, where they arrested three people.

Eugene Stich, Jacquelyn Armour and James Harden were arrested and are facing second degree forgery charges. The three are also facing drug charges.

Investigators said they found printers, laptops and printing paper inside of the apartment.

Investigators said they are not sure how much fake money was printed but believe it to be in the hundreds.

Sallisaw police also said they believed the three were using the money to buy illegal drugs.