Van Buren Man Convicted Of First Degree Murder For Killing Brother

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A Van Buren man was convicted of first degree murder by a Crawford County Jury on Friday (Feb. 10), according to Crawford County prosecuting attorney Marc McCune.

Curtis Roberts, 58, was convicted of shooting and killing his brother, Michael Roberts, on Nov. 18, 2015 inside his home, McCune said in a post. Roberts was also conviced of felony with a firearm enhancement.

Roberts claimed that he acted in self-defense.

McCune states in the post that Roberts was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison, and he must serve 70 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Roberts trial started Thursday (Feb. 9).