Arkansans Celebrate Record High Temperatures With Ice Cream

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)-- Today's record high temperature is a cause for celebration, and Arkansans are taking advantage of the unseasonably nice weather.

"We have gotten out of the house, we went to the park, we made sure we had a picnic lunch outside and now we are enjoying some ice cream," said mom Amanda Williford. She and her family ended their afternoon sharing ice cream sandwiches from "Chunky Dunk."

Foot traffic at the local ice cream food truck has been non-stop for owner Laura Morrow. She said most of her customers have been really excited about the weather. One guy even said, "its a June day in February."

We've had a ton of customers and people have been able to actually stay and enjoy the weather instead of just getting something to go and then having to leave in a rush because it's to cold to stay," said Laura.

Although the temperatures won't be sticking around for much longer people were happy they got a chance to enjoy some fun in the sun.