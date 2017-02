× Record Highs: How Hot Was It?

Record highs were set across the area on Saturday with everyone reaching into the 80s.

The hottest temperature every recorded in the month of February in both Fayetteville and Fort Smith was 87º.

Normal temperatures for today are around 50º.

Cooler weather returns on Sunday with highs falling into the 50s with the passage of a cold front early on Sunday morning. Winds will also shift direction with a strong north wind instead of a strong south wind.

-Garrett