Strong Second-Half Leads Arkansas Past LSU

BATON ROUGE (KFSM)- Arkansas rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat LSU in Baton Rouge 78-70 on Saturday night. The Razorbacks hadn’t won at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center since the 2007-2008 season.

Arkansas (18-7, 7-5) got off to a sluggish start against the Tigers. The Razorbacks struggled from the three-point range in the first-half, making just three shots from beyond the arc. They picked up the pace in the second-half, making seven three-pointers after the break. Dusty Hannahs and Daryl Macon scored 17-points each. Hannahs finished 5-of-10 from behind the arc, while Macon shot 5-of-11 from the field.

Antonio Blakeney led all scorers with 21-points for LSU (9-15, 1-11) and collected a career-high 12 rebounds. Duop Reath accounted for 14-points and 15-rebounds for the Tigers in their 11th straight loss.

Arkansas will travel to Columbia, South Carolina next to face No.19 South Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m.