Three Car Accident Causes A Traffic Tie-Up In Greenwood

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Shortly after noon on Saturday (Feb.11) three cars collided at the intersection of Highway 71 and Liberty Drive, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident blocked northbound traffic from Hwy. 71 and getting into, or leaving, the Walmart parking lot was a bit difficult.

Several Greenwood police, fire, ambulances were on scene.

No fatalities were reported.