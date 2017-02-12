CeeLo Green Paints Himself Gold For GRAMMYs 2017

Posted 9:23 pm, February 12, 2017

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Perhaps CeeLo Green mixed up the GRAMMYs and the Oscars?

The man formerly known as Gnarls Barkley looked like a full-on Academy Award of himself when he hit the red carpet at the STAPLES Center. Either that or a Power Rangers villain, considering the gold mask, studded gold cloak and matching gold gloves.

Here’s a closer look at what is sure to be the GRAMMYs strangest ensemble of the year:

According to CeeLo himself, this isn’t actually him. “I think you mean Gnarly Davidson,” he corrected a social media post.

Um, who is Gnarly Davidson? He’s Green’s latest alter ego and “Gnarly’s” first single is titled “F**k Me, I’m Famous.”

CeeLo unveiled the new persona and accompanying aesthetic at the Primary Wave 11th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party on Saturday (Feb. 11) night, donning all black with an equally wild, light-up neon mask.

