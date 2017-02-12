Former NFL, Georgia LB Quentin Moses Among 3 People Killed In House Fire

Andria Godard, 31, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Godard, also died in the fire.

Moses was 33.

The fire reportedly started Sunday (Feb. 12) morning at 6 ET, and authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

“We are all saddened by this life-taking tragedy,” Monroe fire Chief Keith Glass said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families.”

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart offered his condolences upon hearing the news: “Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time.”

So did former Oakland Raiders teammate Kirk Morrison: “Prayers to the family of Quentin Moses a former @RAIDERS 2007 draft pick. You were my Rookie and I enjoyed watching you work. RIP.”

After Moses’ decorated college career with Georgia, the Raiders selected him at No. 65 overall in the 2007 NFL draft (first pick of the third round). The team cut him before the season, however. The Arizona Cardinals then picked him up off waivers that September before cutting him about a month later.

Moses eventually settled with the Miami Dolphins, spending four years with the team. After his playing career concluded, he took a role as the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University.