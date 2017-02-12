Garrett’s Blog: Rain On Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain chances for the upcoming week show the highest chance for rain on Valentine's Day, Tuesday.

Temperatures will be cool for the upcoming week will be in the 50s and 60s for highs and 30s for lows.

Monday: 6AM Cool with passing clouds.

Monday Noon: Clouds increase from the south.

Monday 6PM: Rain in Oklahoma starts to spread east.

This map shows Tuesday morning at 6AM, we should have an area of rain arriving from the west and overspreading the entire area during the day.

Accumulated rainfall totals will be heaviest in SE Oklahoma and lowest in NW Arkansas.

NW Arkansas around 0.50"

Fort Smith: 0.50"=1.00"

SE Oklahoma SW Arkansas: 1" or more.

No severe weather is expected.

The rest of the week looks calm and sunny with a warming trend to near 70º for the upcoming weekend.

-Garrett