Hundreds Participate In Fort Smith Marathon

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- People of every age ran in the annual Fort Smith Marathon on Sunday (Feb. 12).

Some runners participated for fitness, others ran for a special reason.

"I actually started running because my son-in-law was deployed with the 139th Infantry in the Army National Guard," relay runner, Kesha Woolsey said. "He's in Africa and usually I make a sacrifice for him, because he's making a sacrifice for us."

One team found a unique way to get people excited at the marathon.

"We're kind of cut ups," Woolsey said. "[This] is something for the runners to read, not only for our team, but everyone else."

The weather was a little warmer than usual, which runners say made the race even more difficult.

"After mile 15 or 16, it got really tough with the weather," 5NEWS meteorologist, Joe Pennington said. "Every time we ran through a group of people, we kind of got jacked up and it helped us out. It definitely did."

But, that didn't stop some runners, like the 1st place winners of the marathon relay.

"Crossing the finish line and having these guys with me to finish as a team, that was pretty motivating and got us all pumped up," relay runner, Nic Norwood said.

All the runners said it's the encouragement from those on the sidelines that kept them going.

"The course support is really nice to have," half-marathon runner, Angela Anderson said. "Having people cheer you on and the signs are really fun, so you get to giggle. It makes you feel good and keeps you motivated."

The event featured three different races; a marathon, half-marathon, and team relay race.

Some runners traveled from as far as New Jersey, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

