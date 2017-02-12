Fayetteville Native Payton Willis Plays Role In Vanderbilt’s Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Many high school players never get the chance to play for or against their hometown team. Payton Willis is the rare exception. Less than a year ago, the Fayetteville senior was dominating the 7A West, half a mile from Bud Walton Arena.

"It was fun experiencing it, getting to come through the tunnel and instead of going in their locker room and hanging out with the guys, coming in [to the visitor's locker room]," Willis said.

The Vanderbilt freshman used to attend Razorback games growing up and was close with the team throughout high school. "Well it was cool. Getting to know the guys from before like [Michael] Qualls or Bobby [Portis]," Willis said.

Last month, Willis posted six points in sixteen minutes against Arkansas and followed that up with eight points in his return to Fayetteville.

"It was super fun, especially how it played out. But getting to play in front of a lot of friends and family was nice. It was like 30 to 40 people up there," said Willis.

After earning three All-State nominations at Fayetteville, Willis is finding his place in Nashville.