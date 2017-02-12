× Police: KKK Leader Frank Ancona Died From Gunshot Wound To The Head, Found Near Big River

LEADWOOD, Mo., (CBS) – The body of a Klu Klux Klan leader was found near a Missouri river overnight.

Police are investigating the death of Frank Ancona as a homicide, after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Authorities found his car on Thursday (Feb. 9) in the Mark Twain National Forest, but it was not reported as suspicious because there was no report of a missing person at the time.

On Friday (Feb. 10), police were alerted that Frank Ancona was reported missing on a Facebook post. Officials immediately began searching the area for possible leads.

Frank Ancona’s body was found Saturday (Feb. 11) afternoon in the Big River, off Hwy C on Big River Road near Belgrade, Mo.

The Washington County Deputy coroner said the body was found on an access road to the river by a family that was on their way to go fishing.

Ancona’s body was located a few miles from where his car had been originally found.

Ancona identified himself as the Imperial Wizard of the Traditional American Knights.

Police have arrested the step-son of Frank Ancona on an unrelated warrant. Ancona’s wife is also being questioned about her husband’s death.

The Missouri Highway Patrol of Drug and Crime Control, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Leadwood Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are all currently working on the ongoing investigation.

(KMOV.com)