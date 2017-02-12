× Sallisaw Boy Dies After UTV Crash Near Muldrow

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) – A Sallisaw boy was killed after the UTV he was riding in crashed near Muldrow Saturday (Feb. 11) afternoon, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The boy, whose name and age were not listed, was riding with three other Sallisaw minors in a 2015 Polaris Razor, according to the report. They were identified as a 17-year-old boy, who was driving, a 16-year-old girl, and a third boy whose age was not listed.

The report states the minors were driving on a four-wheeler trail seven miles south of Muldrow, when the right side went into a ravine causing the UTV to overturn. The victim was ejected from the front passenger seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The three other minors in the UTV were not injured.