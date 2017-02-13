Arkansas Children’s Northwest Is Making Progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Progress is being made on the Arkansas Children's Northwest along Interstate 49 in Springdale. The hospital is right on target to open in January of 2018.

Foundation public relations coordinator Ashley Leopoulos said it’s great to see the progress week by week. She said she knows this hospital means a lot to the community.

“It means care close to home for so many kids," Leopoulous said. "The 200,000 kids in the region, you know they won’t have to take that three hour drive that could be a burden on a lot of families. We are glad that they will be up here and be able to receive the pediatric care they need.”

The hospital foundation members announced they were starting a public campaign in August of 2016 to raise money for the hospital and have received a large number of donations.

The project is expected to cost more than $427 million dollars.

Leopoulos said they are very grateful and thankful for everyone’s generosity and the support they have received.

“The community has stepped out in a big way. We’ve made quite a few announcements in January and earlier this month with a $2 million gift with the Endeavor Foundation, Anstaff Bank has given $250,000. We’ve had the Dyer family give $1 million,” she said.

Two more gifts were announced just last week, one from the Marshall family for $250,000 and another gift from the Leonard Johnson estate of $1 million.