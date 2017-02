× Boston Coming To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Boston will be heading to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this spring.

The band will perform at the AMP at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 as part of the Hyper Space Tour. Doors for the concert open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the “More Than A Feeling” singers will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets prices range from $36 to about $76.

Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 443-5600.