× Elderly Woman Killed In Alma Hit And Run Identified, Suspect Wanted

ALMA (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say struck and killed a pedestrian during a hit-and-run collision on Sunday (Feb. 12).

Sandra Wagner, 70, of Alma died while walking along U.S. 64 near Thicksten Drive, according to Arkansas State Police. Police said the collision happened about 7 p.m. and Wagner died at the scene.

The driver failed to stop or call police. Police said they think the suspect was driving a white car, and there is possibly damage to the front of it.