Garrett's Blog: After The Rain: Another Big Warm-Up

Scattered showers are moving into Arkansas and will continue for much of Tuesday.

Temperatures will be steady for most of the day in NW Arkansas.

Heavier rain is likely in the River Valley with up to an inch possible.

The trend for the next 6-10 days shows continued above normal weather for the next week or two… doesn’t look like much in the way of snow for February.

-Garrett