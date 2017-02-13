× Garrett’s Blog: Rain Tuesday

Much needed rain will finally arrive late tonight into Tuesday with temperatures held down into the 40s due to clouds and rainfall.

The highest rainfall amounts will likely occur along and south of I40 with lesser amounts in NW Arkansas.

Here’s an hour-by-hour look at Tuesday as the rain arrives and moves across the region.

6AM TUESDAY:

Rainfall will move across the area with temperatures in the 40s. Rain should move into the area late on Monday into Tuesday morning.

NOON TUESDAY:

Rain will continue to be lighter in NW Arkansas with slightly heavier amounts along and south of I40.

6PM TUESDAY:

The low pressure system will move across south Arkansas with occasional light rain into the evening.

WEDNESDAY MORNING 6AM:

Rain will be gone by Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 30s.

Rainfall amounts will range from around 1/2″ in NW Arkansas to around 1″ or more in the Fort Smith area.

-Garrett