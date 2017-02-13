× Host Of ‘Talk Business & Politics’ To Participate In White House Press Briefing

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — Talk Business & Politics will participate in President Donald Trump’s White House press briefing on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

Host Roby Brock has been asked to participate in a Skype question during the press briefing between 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

The administration announced it would include media outlets in markets outside of Washington, D.C. in the briefings with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer through Skype.

To submit a question for Brock to ask, visit his Facebook page.