Inaugural Fort Smith Mardi Gras Kicks Off

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Mardi Gras is a tradition for a lot of people across the country as it symbolizes celebrations in the days leading up to Ash Wednesday and Lent. Fort Smith has celebrated Mardi Gras over the years, but this year they're hosting a series of events which will begin Monday (Feb. 13).

An art contest will kick off the Inaugural Fort Smith Mardi Gras on Monday. Local artists will be demonstrating their talents at different venues throughout the downtown area. About thirty artists are participating in this contest. Folks can watch them create their masterpieces for two hours every night, leading up to the contest on Saturday, February, 25th where the first place winner will receive $1,000.

The main day of the Fort Smith Mardi Gras is happening on Saturday (Feb. 25). A Mardi Gras Kids Village will be set up with carnival style events at Pendergraft Park. Then there’s the Mardi Gras parade that will come through downtown that afternoon. The Mardi Gras Pub Crawl will end wrap up the festivities.

All the proceeds made during Fort Smith Mardi Gras goes straight back to local charities including Earthbound Angels, which provides goods for children and Heart to Heart Pregnancy Support Center, which helps soon-to-be mom’s with guidance.

“They’re both amazing organizations that do amazing things,” said Dori Colston, President of Bordertown Events. She adds, “They’re both in desperate need of money to take care of these children they’re taking of.”

The Masquerade Ball is Monday (Feb. 27), which will be held at the Sound Room starting at 6 p.m. with Grammy winner, Chubby Carrier set to perform.

