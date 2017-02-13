Lack of Sleep & Your Immune System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - There's new science to back up the claim, if you don’t get enough sleep, you’re more likely to get sick.

Researchers studied twins with different sleeping patterns. They concluded the one who regularly slept less was also the one with the weaker immune system. The study’s authors say it’s the first research that’s been done to show how lack of sleep can negatively impact your health. They say it also shows sleep is just as important as diet and exercise is when it comes to healthy living.

