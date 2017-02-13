Lady Hillbillies Fueled By Unselfish Play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM)- With an undefeated 4-A Region 4 record the Lady Hillbillies have earned the top-seed heading into the district tournament this week. They credit their intense preparation as a reason behind their spotless record.

"We put in a lot of hard work in practice," said Ozark senior Ariel Walker. "It obviously shows out there on the floor. It's not just one person out their scoring, it's equal all the way around."

There isn't just one star on the team. Ozark takes pride in their ability to share the spotlight and the ball on the court. The chemistry they have built over the years helps them average nearly 60-points per game.

"Our kids have really bought into our system," said Ozark coach Bret Nagel. Offensively, as I said before, we are very unselfish. Our kids do a really good job of finding the open man."

Having a winning season is nothing new for The Lady Hillbillies. They made it to regionals last season and even the state finals in 2014. Now, they are ready to finally close out a season with a 4-A Championship.

"We went to Regionals we should have won honestly," said Ozark junior Lexi McCellan. "We just didn't come out to play that's what we carried over to this year is we are going to pick up on that and not make the same mistake."

The Lady Hillbillies have a first game bye, and will play the winner of the Dover and Dardanelle game on Thursday.