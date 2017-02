× Man Dies After Striking Tree In Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is dead after running off the road and striking a tree.

Lloyd R. Nichols Jr., 47, of Lamar died at the scene of the collision which happened about 7 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 12) along County Road 3840.

Nichols was traveling west along the county road and for unknown reasons, drove off the road and over corrected before striking the tree.