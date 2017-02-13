× Person Taken To Hospital After Fayetteville Home Destroyed In Fire

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A person was taken to the hospital after a Fayetteville home was destroyed by a fire on Monday (Feb. 13).

The fire broke out in a College Avenue home shortly before noon on Monday, and several Fayetteville fire units responded to the scene.

One individual who lived in the home was taken to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown.

The home is considered a total loss.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.