Person Taken To Hospital After Fayetteville Home Destroyed In Fire

Posted 1:48 pm, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 02:20PM, February 13, 2017
img_5169

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A person was taken to the hospital after a Fayetteville home was destroyed by a fire on Monday (Feb. 13).

The fire broke out in a College Avenue home shortly before noon on Monday, and several Fayetteville fire units responded to the scene.

One individual who lived in the home was taken to the hospital. Their condition is still unknown.

The home is considered a total loss.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s