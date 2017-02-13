Shopping Local For Valentine’s Day: How Online Shopping Impacts Local Flower Shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Americans are expected to spend $18.2 billion for Valentine's Day this year, and a lot of that money is being spent on flowers.

Northwest Arkansas Florist owner Bahkti Holcomb said she hopes people shop local because it really helps her business. Holcomb said they see a lot of impact from bigger retailers.

Online flower shops like Teleflora and Pro Flowers have been on the rise the past few years and although it might be convenient, Holcomb said you won't get the same quality.

Local flower shops are able to provide specialization, customer service and fresh flowers.

"It's not something you're buying that's been in the cooler for who knows how long," Holcomb said.

Holcomb ordered more than 10,000 flowers for Valentine's Day because it's their busiest day of the year.

"These are the holidays that kind of keep us going through the slow season," Holcomb said.

A call from a last-minute customer on Valentine's Day doesn't bother Holcomb, because it helps keep her shop open.

"I think supporting us and trying to keep us going so we can really be a part of the community is important," she said.

Holcomb also gave us a few tips on how to cut the cost when ordering flowers.