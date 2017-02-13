Trane Manufacturing Facility Closing In Fort Smith
FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The manufacturing facility Trane Inc. will be leaving its facility in Fort Smith, a company spokesman said on Monday (Feb. 13).
The facility, which handles residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturing, will be moving their operations to other U.S. facilities in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas.
However, manufacturing will continue at the Trane Commercial HVAC plant, which is also in Fort Smith.
The company released the following statement:
“The decision to transfer the Trane residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturing facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas to four other U.S. facilities was made after a strategic review of the business operations. By moving operations to other U.S. facilities, Trane is optimizing its manufacturing footprint, which is required to remain competitive in today’s environment. Facilities in Lynn Haven, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; Vidalia, Georgia; and Tyler, Texas, will assume manufacturing of the residential and light commercial air conditioning products currently produced in Fort Smith. Manufacturing operations at the Trane Commercial HVAC plant, also located in Fort Smith, Arkansas, will continue.”