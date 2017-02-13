× Trane Manufacturing Facility Closing In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The manufacturing facility Trane Inc. will be leaving its facility in Fort Smith, a company spokesman said on Monday (Feb. 13).

The facility, which handles residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturing, will be moving their operations to other U.S. facilities in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas.

However, manufacturing will continue at the Trane Commercial HVAC plant, which is also in Fort Smith.

The company released the following statement: