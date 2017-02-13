Valentine’s Day Event Raising Awareness About Sexual Assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- On Tuesday (Feb. 14) University of Arkansas - Fort Smith will play host to an event that will raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault.

Eddie Lee Herndon, of United Way Fort Smith, and Allison Davis, of the Crisis Intervention Center, joined Daren Bobb in the 5NEWS studio to discuss One Billion Rising.

One Billion Rising events will be held around the world on Tuesday. The event name comes from the statistic that one in three women will be beaten or raped in her lifetime.

The Fort Smith event, which is the only one in the state, will begin around 11 a.m. at the UAFS bell tower. There will be food, speakers, a testimony and a march.