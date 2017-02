Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Asthma can have a dangerous impact on your sex life according to a new survey by Asthma UK.

43,000 people have been rushed to the hospital after getting an asthma attack during sex. Even those who aren’t rushed to the ER, 68% of people with asthma say it’s impacted their sex lives. Many adding that perfume and scented candles can trigger symptoms.

